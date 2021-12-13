Russia's Gazprom Neft to raise 30 bln roubles for green refining project

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), said on Monday the government has cleared 30 billion roubles ($409 million) in loans from Sberbank (SBER.MM) and Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) for a green project in oil refining.

Gazprom Neft said both banks will provide 15 billion roubles each for the ecological modernisation of its Omsk refinery in western Siberia as part of a state-sponsored green programme.

The company embarked on the refinery modernisation in 2008 and has managed to cut its environmental impact by 40%. It will be further reduced by 25% by 2025, Gazprom Neft said.

($1 = 73.4360 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens

