Russia's Novatek offers 3 LNG cargoes for Jan-March delivery - sources
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Novatek has offered three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery to Europe over January to March, two industry sources said on Friday.
It has offered the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender which closes on Dec. 10 and valid for the same day, one of the sources said.
Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar
