Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG plant seeks new markets, buyers

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Sakhalin Energy LLC, operator of Russia's Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas plant, seeks new markets and buyers, it said on Friday, after it transitioned into a new legal entity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June for Moscow to take charge of the Sakhalin 2 project in Russia's Far East, raising the stakes in an economic war with the West and its allies over the conflict in Ukraine. read more

Perhaps the biggest uncertainty about the new project, which accounts for some 4% of global LNG production, is participation of Shell (SHEL.L), which owned a 27.5% stake in the original entity.

Shell, which has already written off the value of its Russian assets, made clear months ago that it intended to quit the project and has been in talks with potential buyers. It has said it was assessing the Russian decree.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday that Shell will not re-sign its contract to purchase 1 million tonnes of LNG per year from the project.

"Today we are actively engaged in the search for new markets and expanding the portfolio of buyers, increasing the competitiveness of Sakhalin LNG," Sakhalin Energy said on Friday, citing CEO Roman Dashkov.

He said that loadings and production of LNG have stayed on schedule and in line with current market conditions.

Shell declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the Kommersant report.

State-run Gazprom (GAZP.MM) already has a 50% plus one share stake in Sakhalin-2.

Leading Japanese traders Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) own stakes of 12.5% and 10%, respectively.

Mitsui & Co said it has decided to take a stake in the project's new operator. Mitsubishi Corp has also decided to apply for a stake, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.

