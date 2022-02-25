Russia’s wheat clout can hit world where it hurts

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The grain’s price hit a record high after the invasion of Ukraine, source of 8% of world exports. A long conflict in a country called the “breadbasket of Europe” would mean global shortfalls. President Vladimir Putin would cause even more disruptions if he curbed Russian exports.

- European wheat futures hit all-time highs on Feb. 24 as Russian military attacks on Ukraine fuelled fears about global availability of the staple.

- On Paris-based Euronext, the May wheat contract jumped as much as 16% to a record 341.75 euros per tonne. It was trading at 318.25 euros per tonne at 0900 GMT on Feb. 25.

- Russia is likely to produce 76 million tonnes of wheat in the current year, running from July 2021 to June 2022, of which 44 million tonnes will be consumed domestically, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Ukraine’s current year production was projected at 32 million tonnes, of which 24 million tonnes was destined for export.

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Karen Kwok

