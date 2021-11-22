S.African tech investor Naspers posts 11% rise in first half profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African technology investor Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J) said on Monday its first half profit for the year ended Sept. 30 was up 11%, driven by a large contribution from Chinese internet giant Tencent (0700.HK) in which it indirectly holds a 29% stake.

Its core headline earnings per share, which strips out gains or losses from non-operational items, stood at 416 US cents per share, versus the 376 cents per share posted a year earlier.

Naspers, Africa's biggest company by market capitalisation, has parked all its international assets, including its Tencent stake, in its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus NV (PRX.AS), , in which it holds a 57% stake.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Emma Rumney

