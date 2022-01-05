Salesforce, AT&T, Alibaba, Wayfair

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors swapped technology stocks for cyclicals that stand to benefit from a high interest rate environment.

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.27% at 36,899.98. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.13% at 4,787.29 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.56% at 15,534.708.

BUZZ-Salesforce.com dips on report UBS moves to sidelines

** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O): up 10.4%

BUZZ-Nikola rises after USA Truck agrees to buy 10 electric trucks

** Coca-Cola Co (KO.N): up 1.1% PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O): up 1.0% BUZZ-CFRA upgrades Coca-Cola on sales rebound, pricing; downgrades Pepsi

BUZZ-China's Quhuo to acquire entire stake in subsidiary, U.S.-listed shares fall

** Allegiant Travel Co : down 5.3% BUZZ-Allegiant Air set to order 50 737 MAX jets from Boeing

BUZZ-Sony up on plans to enter EV market

** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE.N): down 4.9%

BUZZ-Alexandria Real Estate drops after pricing upsized equity offering

** Beyond Meat : up 3.0%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps 10% on launching faux fried chicken with KFC - Reuters News

BUZZ-AT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in Q4, shares gain

** Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O): down 1.1% Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O): up 1.9% Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O): down 3.7% BUZZ-Lululemon, peers poised to post solid holiday sales - William Blair

** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 3.0%

BUZZ-NRX Pharma seeks emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug, shares rise

** Mainz Biomed BV : up 45.6%

BUZZ-Mainz Biomed nearly doubles on mRNA biomarkers deal

BUZZ-Deere to benefit from rising demand for autonomous machinery - Barclays

BUZZ-Chargepoint acquires biopharma firm Terracon, shares down

BUZZ-Macy's down on plans to shorten store hours as COVID-19 cases surge

BUZZ-GM, Ford set to slip after scaling new highs; Tesla extends losses

BUZZ-Estee Lauder falls as BofA downgrades to 'neutral'

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

