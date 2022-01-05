Salesforce, Mainz Biomed

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock indexes were set for a lower open on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as big technology stocks extended their fall.

At 8:52 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.02% at 36,667. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.08% at 4,780.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.39% at 16,212.25.

** Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N): down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Salesforce.com dips on report UBS moves to sidelines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Peloton falls as JPM sees softer demand, cuts PT

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 1.2% premarket ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): down 1.6% premarket ** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Alibaba down as China's market regulator imposes fine

** Sony Group Corp : up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Sony up on plans to enter EV market

** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE.N): down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Alexandria Real Estate drops after pricing upsized equity offering

** AT&T Inc (T.N): up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-AT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in Q4, shares gain

** 3M Co (MMM.N): down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-3M down after RBC cuts rating on operational, legal challenges

** Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O): down 0.7% premarket ** Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Lululemon, peers poised to post solid holiday sales - William Blair

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 0.6% premarket ** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-CFRA expects BofA and Well Fargo to benefit the most from Fed rate hike

** NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP.O): up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-NRX Pharma seeks emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug, shares rise

** Mainz Biomed BV : up 94.4% premarket BUZZ-Mainz Biomed nearly doubles on mRNA biomarkers deal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.