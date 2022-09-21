Samsung Elec's Lee says SoftBank's Son expected to visit Seoul -media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) Vice chairman Jay Y. Lee said on Wednesday that SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) CEO Masayoshi Son is expected to visit Seoul next month, multiple South Korean media reported.

Lee said this in answer to a media question about whether Samsung may participate in a potential joint acquisition of Arm, media reported.

Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely

