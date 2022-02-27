Sanctions shock-and-awe reverberates beyond Russia

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western allies will limit Moscow’s ability to use its currency reserves and kick some of the country’s banks out of the SWIFT payment system. While details are vague for now, it looks like a targeted attempt to undermine Russia’s financial system. Other countries, notably China, will take notice.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United States and its allies on Feb. 26 moved to block certain Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continued its military assault against Ukraine.

- The measures, which will include restrictions on the Russian central bank’s international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come.

- The statement from the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States said “selected” Russian banks would be removed from the SWIFT messaging system, which facilitates international payments.

- It added that the countries would impose “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions.”

- The Bank of Russia on Feb. 27 said the country’s banking system was stable and had sufficient capital and liquidity to function smoothly.

