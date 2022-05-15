Saudi April consumer price index up 2.3%-govt data

A policeman wearing a protective face mask blcoks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.3% from a year earlier in April, fueled by higher prices of transport, and food and beverages, government data showed on Sunday.

Transport prices increased by 4.6%, while food and beverages prices rose 4.3%, the data showed.

Compared to March 2022, consumer prices increased by 0.4%, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.