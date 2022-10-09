Saudi bourse extends losses on profit taking















Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Sunday, extending losses for a second session as investors continued to take profits.

The benchmark index (<.TASI>) dropped 1.6%, with Retal Urban Development Co (<4322.SE>) losing 1.4% and Al Rajhi Bank (<1120.SE>) retreating 2.1%.

The Saudi bourse extended losses as traders moved to secure their gains after the recent rebound, Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

"However, the price corrections could be limited if oil prices continue to rise."

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, surged on Friday, ending the week at multi-year highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensified and oil buyers shunned barrels from the world's second-largest exporter of crude.

The Qatari index (<.QSI>) dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.6% fall in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan (<MARK.QA>).

According to Takieddine, the market could remain under pressure as natural gas prices declined.

On Friday, U.S. stocks tumbled after a stronger-than-expected jobs report locked in expectations that the Federal Reserve is sticking with a steady diet of rate hikes.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (<.EGX30>) closed 0.7% lower, with top lender Commercial International Bank (<COMI.CA>) falling 1.3%.

** Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman were closed for a public holiday

