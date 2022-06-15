Saudi central bank raises key interest rates by 50 bps

June 15 (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its key interest rates by 50 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve made its biggest rate hike since 1994, at three-quarters of a percentage point.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates by 50 bps to 2.25% and 1.75%, respectively. The Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar.

