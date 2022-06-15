Saudi May CPI up 2.2% year-on-year on food
DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, slowing from a 2.3% pace in April.
The food and beverages segment rose 4.2% and transport prices were up 4%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.
"Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in May 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8%)," it said.
