Saudi May CPI up 2.2% year-on-year on food

People eat at the Hayat mall food court after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.2% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, slowing from a 2.3% pace in April.

The food and beverages segment rose 4.2% and transport prices were up 4%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

"Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in May 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8%)," it said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Andrew Heavens

