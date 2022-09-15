On second try, firm owned by Abu Dhabi royals launches $300 mln sukuk

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid al-Nahyan LLC (PD), a relatively small real estate company owned by members of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, has launched $300 million of sukuk at 8.75%, a bank document showed on Thursday.

PD in July 2021 pulled a $350 million Islamic bond sale ahead of pricing, saying the interest it received did not match the company's "plan and vision" as laid out to potential investors. read more

This time, price guidance for the three-year sukuk was tightened from around 8.875% after more than $660 million of orders were placed, including an indicated $358 million of interest from the joint lead managers.

"Pricing is fair around those levels but we are not increasing exposure to high yield generally and the subordination of the sukuk is a concern," Doug Bitcon, head of credit strategies at Rasmala Investment Bank, said of the price guidance.

"If we are going into high yield, we think that there are more attractive risk/reward propositions out there."

S&P last month assigned PD a 'BB-' rating for its U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk programme, in line with the long-term issuer credit rating.

"We understand that the first issuance under the program will be up to $400 million to repay existing bank debt and fund general corporate needs," S&P said in the pre-deal report.

"If the issuance amount is significantly lower, we will reconsider whether this meets our subordination criteria threshold."

Unlike conventional debt, Islamic bonds do not pay interest, which the Islamic law sharia forbids. Instead, they are structured to pay investors returns from underlying assets.

The previously cancelled deal launched at 5.5%, with the higher returns on offer on the latest issue reflecting how much yields have risen since last year as central banks led by the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively hike rates to tame historic inflation levels.

PD, which is fully owned by 11 members of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, is chaired by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, the "direct cousin" of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters showed. read more

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD), Citi , Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), HSBC , JPMorgan , Kamco Invest (KAMC.KW), KFH Capital (KFH.KW), Mashreq (MASB.DU) and Warba Bank (WARB.KW) are arranging the sukuk sale expected to price later on Thursday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan

