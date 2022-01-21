Serbia’s Rio smash dents EU electric-car dream

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Balkan state nixed the $120 bln miner’s lithium project on environmental grounds. A looming election and spat over tennis ace Novak Djokovic didn’t help. Belgrade’s status as an investment destination is at stake. So are European hopes for reliable local battery ingredients.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @edwardcropley on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Serbia on Jan. 20 revoked Rio Tinto’s lithium exploration licences, bowing to pressure from environmental protesters opposed to a mine proposed by the Anglo-Australian resources giant.

- Prime Minister Ana Brnabic described the decision as “an end” for the $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project, which would have made Rio a top 10 producer of the metal, an important ingredient of electric-vehicle batteries.

- At full capacity, the mine was expected to produce 58,000 tonnes of refined battery-grade lithium carbonate per year, enough for more than a million electric vehicles.

- Rio said it was “extremely concerned” by Serbia’s decision, which comes ahead of a general election in April, and was reviewing its legal basis.

- Rios’ Australia-listed shares fell as much as 5.1%. Its London-listed shares were down 3% at 54.09 pounds by 0900 GMT on Jan. 21, against a 1% decline by Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.