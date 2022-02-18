Shackled woman's plight helps China find S in ESG

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uproar over a mother found chained in a shed, a suspected trafficking victim, has the financial blogosphere in an uproar as some call for a boycott of the local government’s bonds. A capital movement targeting social injustice could move prices, but only if Beijing lets it.

Full view will be published shortly.

- A short viral video of a woman chained in an outdoor shed, which has attracted over 10 million views in a Weibo post on Jan. 28, has provoked outrage among Chinese citizens and prompted a criminal investigation. The video was purported to show the “positive energy” of an impoverished father living in a village in wealthy Jiangsu province.

- On Feb. 10, local authorities reported that the woman could be a victim of human trafficking, a finding that contradicted earlier official announcements that no trafficking was involved and that she was legally married to a man surnamed Dong with whom she had eight children.

