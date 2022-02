Shake Shack, DuPont, Aerojet Rocketdyne, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

U.S. stock indexes were set to rise on Friday as news of talks between the United States and Russia over tensions in Ukraine calmed investor nerves.

At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.33% at 34,344. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.45% at 4,394, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.59% at 14,249.

** Merck & Co (MRK.N): down 0.1% premarket

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo says Pfizer, Merck could be biggest dealmakers in 2022

** Didi Global (DIDI.N): down 2.3% premarket

Baidu : down 0.9% premarket

Pinduoduo (PDD.O): down 2.7% premarket

JD.com : down 0.7% premarket

Bilibili : down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fall as U.S. adds sites to 'notorious markets' list

** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N): up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD.N): up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on sale of mobility and materials unit to Celanese

** Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N): down 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides as sales forecast disappoints

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Advertising to be key for co's profit growth

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

