Shanghai’s tech board gets welcome IPO flop
HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The biggest listing on the overheated STAR market this year bombed as shares of biotech giant BeiGene fell 16% on their debut. That finally adds risk to a once-safe bet on triple-digit first-day pops. Regulators fretting about the speculative stock mania can relax a bit.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Cancer treatment specialist BeiGene plunged 16.4% on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising $3.5 billion, hit by concerns over its valuation amid potential U.S. sanctions on Chinese biotech companies.
