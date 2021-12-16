Shanghai’s tech board gets welcome IPO flop

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The biggest listing on the overheated STAR market this year bombed as shares of biotech giant BeiGene fell 16% on their debut. That finally adds risk to a once-safe bet on triple-digit first-day pops. Regulators fretting about the speculative stock mania can relax a bit.

- Cancer treatment specialist BeiGene plunged 16.4% on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising $3.5 billion, hit by concerns over its valuation amid potential U.S. sanctions on Chinese biotech companies.

