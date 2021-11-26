Share of Middle East oil in India's Oct oil import surge - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The share of Middle Eastern oil in India's crude imports in October rose to 62% from 55.5% from September, while that of Africa, Latin America and the United States declined, data obtained from trade sources showed.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 4.06 million barrels per day oil last month, a decline of 1.9% from September, the data showed. Compared to last year, the imports were almost flat.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days.

Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in October, but discharged in November. It also includes some parcels that arrived in September and were discharged in October.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.