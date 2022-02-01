Silvergate, United Parcel Service, Li Auto

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures eased on Tuesday ahead of data on manufacturing activity and job openings, with earnings from companies such as Exxon Mobil and Google parent Alphabet due later in the day.

At 7:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.13% at 34,950. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25% at 4,493, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.23% at 14,870.

** Li Auto Inc : up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese EV firms gain on higher deliveries

** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N): up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on 2022 revenue forecast

