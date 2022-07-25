Singapore June core inflation rises 4.4%, topping forecasts
SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose in June at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, driven by higher inflation across a broad set of categories including services, food, retail and utilities, official data showed on Monday.
The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 4.4% in June on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 4.2% increase in June.
Headline inflation rose to 6.7%, compared with economists' forecast of 6.2%.
Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy in a surprise move on July 14, the fourth tightening in the past nine months. read more
