Singapore lender OCBC's Q4 profit falls 14%, misses estimates

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest listed lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) missed market estimates on Wednesday by reporting a 14% drop in quarterly net profit, dragged by higher operating expenses.

OCBC's net profit fell to S$973 million ($723.4 million) in October-December from S$1.13 billion a year earlier and versus the S$1.18 billion average of four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

"Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic that the operating environment will improve," OCBC CEO Helen Wong said in a statement.

The bank, which counts Singapore, Greater China and Malaysia, among its key markets, said full-year net profit rose 35% after credit allowances more than halved, helped by an improvement in asset quality.

In addition to gains from rising global interest rates, Singapore lenders are benefiting from rebounding economic growth, with the city-state's economy forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year.

Last week, Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group (DBSM.SI) flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year. read more

($1 = 1.3450 Singapore dollars)

