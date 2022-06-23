Singapore May core inflation rises 3.6%, just above forecast

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose in May at its fastest pace in more than a decade, driven by higher inflation for food and utilities, official data showed on Thursday.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 3.6% in May on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 3.5% increase.

Headline inflation rose to 5.6%, compared with economists' forecast of 5.50%.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Ed Davies

