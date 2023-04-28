Singapore private residential prices rise 3.3% in 1Q, signals strong demand















SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's private property prices rose in the first quarter, official data showed on Friday, slightly higher than the flash estimate, reinforcing a months-long robust demand that has forced authorities to introduce tough new cooling measures.

Singapore's private residential property price index rose 3.3%% in the first quarter, compared with 3.2% in the flash estimates, and much higher than the 0.4% increase in the previous quarter.

Rentals of private residential properties increased by 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023, a marginal moderation from the 7.4% increase in the previous quarter.

Singapore raised levies on private property purchases in a surprise move late on Wednesday night to cool the market, including a doubling of stamp duties for foreigners to an eye-watering 60%.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.