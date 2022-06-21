Singapore to provide $1 billion support package for low-income groups

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Singapore said on Tuesday it would introduce a S$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion) support package for mainly lower-income groups to help them manage the increasing cost of living due to inflation and rising energy prices.

The package include rebates to all Singaporean households for their utilities bills, said finance minister, Lawrence Wong. No timeframe was provided.

($1 = 1.3857 Singapore dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.