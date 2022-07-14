Singapore Q2 GDP rises 4.8% y/y, missing forecasts

A man passes the city skyline during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter, missing forecasts, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.2% year-on-year for the second quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP was unchanged in April-July, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Singapore has eased most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, supporting the economic recovery of the Asian financial hub.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.