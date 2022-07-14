Singapore Q2 GDP rises 4.8% y/y, missing forecasts
SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter, missing forecasts, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.2% year-on-year for the second quarter.
On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP was unchanged in April-July, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
Singapore has eased most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, supporting the economic recovery of the Asian financial hub.
