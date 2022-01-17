Singapore's December exports rise 18.4%, above forecasts

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's December non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 18.4% from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, mainly due to stronger non-electronics exports, while electronics also grew.

The rise followed a decade record surge of 24.2% in November.

Economists had expected a 13.8% increase, according to the median of 9 estimates.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose 3.7% in December, extending the prior month's 1.0% expansion, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement.

Economists had forecast a 1.4% rise.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.