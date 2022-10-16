Singapore's digital wealth platform Endowus acquires HK'S Carret Private















SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore-based digital wealth advisor Endowus has acquired a majority stake in Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office Carret Private Investments Limited, it announced on Monday.

With the acquisition, total assets under management of the Endowus group - comprising Endowus' licensed companies in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as Carret Private - stands at over $4 billion across tens of thousands of clients as at the end of the first half this year.

The group, through Carret Private’s minority shareholding, will also have a partnership with Singapore-based wealth advisor and multi-family office Lumen Capital Investors.

Lumen is founded and led by Wilfried Kofmehl, former CEO of Bank Julius Baer Singapore.

