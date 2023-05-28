Singapore's Temasek cuts pay for staff responsible for FTX investment

By
and
Illustration shows FTX and Temasek logos
FTX and Temasek logos are seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 29 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) said on Monday it had cut compensation for the team and senior management that recommended its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

"Although there was no misconduct by the investment team in reaching their investment recommendation, the investment team and senior management, who are ultimately responsible for investment decisions made, took collective accountability and had their compensation reduced," Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng said in a statement posted on Temasek's website on Monday.

It did not detail the amount of compensation cut.

The move comes around six months after Temasek initiated an internal review of its investment in FTX, which resulted in a writedown of $275 million.

Temasek had said its cost of investment in FTX was 0.09% of its net portfolio value of S$403 billion ($304 billion) as of March 31, 2022, and that it currently had no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies.

Temasek also said last year it had conducted "extensive due diligence" on FTX, with its audited financial statement then "showed it to be profitable".

FTX's other backers such as SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital had also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman Fried, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last year.

"With FTX, as alleged by prosecutors and as admitted by key executives at FTX and its affiliates, there was fraudulent conduct intentionally hidden from investors, including Temasek," Lim said in the statement on Monday. "Nevertheless, we are disappointed with the outcome of our investment, and the negative impact on our reputation."

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

