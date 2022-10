SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong on Friday said the country's headline inflation is likely to stay around 5% through the first half of next year.

Rhee was responding to a question at a parliament session.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











