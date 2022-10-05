S.Korea c.bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period















SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said annual consumer inflation is expected to stay high at the 5-6% levels, with upside risks, for a considerable period of time.

The Bank of Korea cited high dollar-won exchange rates and major oil producers' production cuts as upside risks, after a meeting on Wednesday to discuss recent inflation conditions and outlook.

Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam











