S.korea c.bank: inflation to stay high at 5-6% level for some time

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Friday consumer inflation is expected to remain high at 5-6% levels for some time.

The Bank of Korea said the inflation rate for August also came in as expected.

Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam

