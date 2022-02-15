S.Korea Jan jobs rise at sharpest pace in nearly 22 years

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The number of people employed in South Korea rose at the sharpest pace in nearly 22 years in January, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday.

Some 1,135,000 jobs were added last month, the most since March 2000 and compared to 773,000 jobs in December.

Data also showed the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slid to 3.6% in January, versus 3.8% in December.

