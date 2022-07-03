S.Korea policymakers to closely monitor impact of rising interest rates
SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry and central bank said on Monday they had agreed to cooperate in minimizing adverse risks of rising interest rates on vulnerable households and businesses.
In a joint statement released after a meeting of finance minister Choo Kyung-ho, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and others, policymakers said they will closely monitor the impact on currency markets, financial companies and small businesses.
