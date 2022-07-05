S.Korea President vows to reform public enterprises

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday said the government will aggressively cut expenditure and sell assets at public enterprises to better allocate public spending for growing welfare demand.

Speaking at a policy meeting, Yoon said he will preside over a meeting on the economy every week to address "pressing" issues including reform of public enterprises, soaring consumer inflation at a 24-year high and rising energy costs. read more

Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing

