S.Korean Daewoo shipyard workers will end strike if damage compensation lawsuits are dropped - union official

The logo of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen at its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Contract shipyard workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (042660.KS) (DSME) are willing to end their strike and accept a wage increase offered by the company if lawsuits seeking compensation for damages are dropped, a union official representing the strikers told Reuters on Thursday.

