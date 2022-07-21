1 minute read
S.Korean Daewoo shipyard workers will end strike if damage compensation lawsuits are dropped - union official
SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Contract shipyard workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (042660.KS) (DSME) are willing to end their strike and accept a wage increase offered by the company if lawsuits seeking compensation for damages are dropped, a union official representing the strikers told Reuters on Thursday.
Reporting by Byungwook Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam
