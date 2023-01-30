S.Korea's Posco Chemical says wins $32.6 billion order from Samsung SDI















SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Posco Chemical (003670.KS) said on Monday it has won a 40 trillion won ($32.60 billion) order from Samsung SDI (006400.KS) to supply cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries between 2023 and 2032.

However, the deal value could change due to further negotiations and fluctuating prices of raw materials, the company added.

($1 = 1,226.8200 won)

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Kim Coghill











