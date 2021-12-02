Snowflake, Tantech, Kroger, C3.ai

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow and the S&P 500 rebounded on Thursday, boosted by financial shares and Boeing in a week so far marked by wild swings on rising angst about the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant globally.

At 12:55 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.90% at 34,670.02. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.56% at 4,583.37 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.83% at 15,381.218.

** Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O): up 6.4% ** MGM Resorts (MGM.N): up 5.5% ** Las Vegas Sands (LVS.N): up 2.9% BUZZ-U.S. Casinos recover some losses since 'junket mogul' arrest

BUZZ-Rebrands to focus on blockchain tech, shares turn lower

BUZZ-Slips on pricing of near $14 mln public offering

BUZZ-Jumps after raising full-year sales, profit forecast

BUZZ-U.S. air taxi firm Joby names former NATCA offical to its board

BUZZ-Jumps on positive results for key drug

BUZZ-Sinks on Q3 sales miss due to supply chain snags

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PTs after Q4 results

BUZZ-Up on prelim data from cancer study

BUZZ-Drops after pricing equity offering

BUZZ-U.S. carriers up helped by strong domestic markets

BUZZ-Gains on launching $1 bln stock buyback

BUZZ-Falls in U.S. market debut after SPAC merger

BUZZ-Prison operator GEO tumbles after co elects to de-REIT

BUZZ-C3.ai tumbles after BofA downgrades to 'underperform' after results

BUZZ-Express Inc rises after Q3 profit vs year-ago loss

BUZZ-Ford revs up on higher SUV, EV sales

BUZZ-Rises as Cowen says recent purchase adds to revenue growth

Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru

