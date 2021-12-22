Softbank’s Apollo landing does little to reassure

SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during their joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank’s (9984.T) $4 billion loan read more from a group led by Apollo Global Management (APO.N) seems a match made in heaven between two self-billed innovative investors. The deal, backed by holdings in the Japanese conglomerate’s second Vision Fund, diversifies its financing while furthering the American buyout group’s aim of pushing further into private lending. But it is unlikely to send SoftBank’s shares shooting for the stars.

The tech investor‘s stock is down a third this year as the value of investments from Alibaba (9988.HK) to ride-hailer Didi (DIDI.N) have sunk. News this month of opposition read more to its sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia (NVDA.O) hasn’t helped either.

With $50 billion of cash as of end-September, the question is why the company run by Masayoshi Son went to an alternative lender where funds typically cost more, rather than banks or the bond market. SoftBank has been struggling to win investors over to its long-term investment story and its shares have fallen 10% since unveiling a $9 billion buyback read more in November. Without more explanation, this deal won’t help. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Nikola’s SEC collision damage read more

Schroders’ green pivot has golden price read more

Biogen scales back Alzheimer's drug hopes read more

Europe’s new monetary bad cop has right bark read more

Novo lead in obesity race starts to sag read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.