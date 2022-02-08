SOFTS Arabica coffee prices climb as exchange stocks fall

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Tuesday, boosted by a further decline in exchange stocks, while raw sugar was dragged down by a firmer dollar and weaker crude oil prices.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee was up 2.4% at $2.4735 per lb at 1208 GMT as the market continued to derive support from falling exchange stocks.

* Certified ICE arabica stocks stood at 1.08 million bags, as of Feb. 7, sharply down from 1.54 million at the end of 2021.

* "The narrative is still declining stocks and doubt about how many years deficit we are confronting. With Covid moving into the endemic phase and palpable demand building, it's really hard to believe that we have seen the highs," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a market update.

* May robusta coffee rose 0.6% to $2,231 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.7% to 17.92 cents per lb.

* Dealers said weaker energy prices could lead to more use of cane to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* March white sugar , which expires on Friday, rose 0.5% to $495.30 a tonne but May fell 0.25% to $480.50.

* News that the Philippines was seeking to import 200,000 tonnes of white sugar helped to underpin prices.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,699 a tonne.

* Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 383,000 tonnes by Jan. 27 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, down 44% from 681,000 tonnes in same period the last season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Tuesday.

* May London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,796 pounds a tonne.

