SOFTS Arabica coffee regains ground, raw sugar weakens
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, regaining ground after falling for three consecutive sessions, while raw sugar prices were weaker.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee rose 1.55% to $2.3655 per lb by 1250 GMT.
* Dealers said the market had found some support after the recent sharp decline as it got caught in the overall sell-off in agricultural commodities.
* They noted the price outlook could hinge and the extent to which last year's frosts and drought adversely impact the upcoming crop in top producer Brazil.
* "Arabica coffee may rise further if expectations for an adverse weather-related slump in Brazil's production come to fruition over the coming months," Saxo Bank said in a report.
* March robusta coffee rose 1.5% to $2,229 a tonne.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar fell 0.6% to 18.69 cents per lb.
* Dealers said a stronger dollar exerted some downward pressure on prices.
* They noted that March's premium to May has been rising recently, possibly indicating appetite to take delivery against the front month contract which expires at the end of next month.
* March white sugar fell 0.4% to $502.30 a tonne.
COCOA
* March London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,700 pounds a tonne after earlier dipping to a low of 1,689 pounds - the weakest level since Jan. 7.
* March New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,508 a tonne.
