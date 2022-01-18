SOFTS Raw sugar prices climb as crude oil hits seven-year peak

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday buoyed by strength in crude oil prices which could lead to more cane being used to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 1.9% to 18.66 cents per lb by 1230 GMT.

* Benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2014 on Tuesday as possible supply disruption after attacks in the Mideast Gulf added to an already tight supply outlook.

* Dealers said, however, improving sugar production outlooks for Thailand and India should help to keep a lid on prices.

* March white sugar rose 0.3% to $509.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee was up 0.65% to $2.4115 per lb.

* Dealers said a drop in exports from Brazil during 2021 had helped to tighten supplies.

* They noted they were keeping a close watch on whether there is a significant rise in Brazilian production this year, an on-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.

* Brazil government crop agency Conab on Tuesday forecast coffee output would climb by 16.8% to 55.7 million 60-kg bags.

* The agency said, however, that world coffee stocks would fall in 2021/22, keeping prices high even though production in Brazil is poised to rise.

* March robusta coffee rose 0.1% to $2,221 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,782 pounds a tonne, edging up towards the previous session's three-month high of 1,790 pounds.

* Dealers were awaiting cocoa grinding data, covering the fourth quarter of 2021, which should provide further evidence on the extent to which demand is rebounding after dipping in the early stages of the pandemic.

* The European grind is due to be released on Wednesday and the North American grind on Thursday.

* March New York cocoa fell 0.3% at $2,650 a tonne.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Clarke

