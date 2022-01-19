Sony brings a knife to global video-games gunfight

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors erased 10% of its market value after Microsoft's $69 bln swoop for Activision. The Japanese group may lose access to some content but that looks manageable for now. The bigger worry is that Sony is no match against its far-larger rival as gamers look beyond consoles.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Sony’s shares fell as much as 10% to 12,830 yen on Jan. 19 following Microsoft's announcement that it will buy video-games developer Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.