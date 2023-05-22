South Korea consumer sentiment hits 1-year high, inflation expectations weaken















SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Consumer sentiment in South Korea improved in May to the highest level in a year, with their inflation expectations weakening, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index (KRCONS=ECI) rose to 98.0 in May from 95.1 in April, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.

The index remained below 100 - the average of last two decades - for the 12th consecutive month, but it hit the highest level in the streak.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 3.5% from 3.7%, also marking its lowest level in 12 months.

"It is too early to say inflation expectations are stabilising, with uncertainties remaining over public price increases and other factors," said a BOK official during a media briefing.

The survey was conducted during May 8-15, before South Korea decided to raise electricity prices by 5.3% in its second price hike for this year.

