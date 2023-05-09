South Korea current account swings back to surplus in March

Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account balance in March ended a two-month run of deficit to post a surplus, but suffered its biggest quarterly deficit in more than 14 years during the January-March period, data showed on Wednesday.

The country posted a $0.27 billion current account surplus in March, after setting a deficit in each of the preceding two months, the Bank of Korea data showed.

For the first quarter of this year, it posted a deficit of $4.46 billion, the biggest since the third quarter of 2008.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sandra Maler

