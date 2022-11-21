South Korea Nov 1-20 exports tumble on weak demand for chips, China woes















SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of November shrank 16.7% from the same period a year ago, dragged down by weak demand for chips and from China, customs agency data showed on Monday.

The country's imports fell 5.5%, bringing the trade balance to a $4.42 billion deficit, on track for an eighth straight month in the red.

Shipments to China dropped 28.3%, while those to the United States and European Union were up 11.0% and down 1.5%, respectively.

By product, sales of semiconductors fell 29.4% and wireless communication devices lost 20.6%, but those of cars and petroleum products gained 28.6% and 16.1% each.

Exports shrank 11.3% on average per working day.

Full Monthly trade data will be available on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill











