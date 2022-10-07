South Korea to ready tools for FX liquidity supply















SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Friday it would prepare to have tools ready for the authorities to supply foreign exchange liquidity to financial institutions if needed.

It made the remark in a statement released after a meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol to check on the country's economic situation, including the worsening current account balance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.