South Korea's economic growth ticks up in second quarter

Shipping containers are stacked at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan
Shipping containers are stacked at Pusan Newport Terminal in Busan, South Korea, July 1, 2021. Picture taken on July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic growth ticked up in the second quarter, led by a more favourable net export contribution, official advance estimates showed on Tuesday, slightly exceeding market expectations.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in April-June on a quarterly basis, according to the Bank of Korea, after a 0.3% increase in the preceding three months.

It beat the median 0.5% rise forecast in a Reuters survey of economists and marked the biggest quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2022.

By expenditure, exports fell 1.8%, but imports dropped at a much faster rate of 4.2%, bringing a net growth contribution of positive 1.3 percentage points to the heavily trade-reliant economy.

Private consumption as well as facility and construction investments were all weaker than the quarter before, down 0.1%, 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while government spending dropped 1.9%, the biggest since early 1997.

GDP for the quarter was 0.9% higher than the same quarter the year before, compared with an expansion of 0.9% in the January-March quarter and a 0.8% increase expected by economists.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to grow 1.4% in 2023, down from 2.6% in 2022, according to the latest forecasts by the central bank and the government.

Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies, Jonathan Oatis and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next