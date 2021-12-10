South Korea's GS Energy seeks LNG cargo for January - sources

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's GS Energy is seeking a cargo for delivery in January, three industry sources said on Friday.

The cargo was sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into Boryeong, one of the sources said.

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) earlier this week bought 4 to 6 LNG cargoes for delivery over January to February, sources said, though price details could not be immediately confirmed. read more

POSCO (005490.KS) has already secured inventory for winter and does not need to procure any more spot cargoes for January and February, a fourth source said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Rashmi Aich

