Asian Markets
South Korea's KOGAS seeks LNG cargoes for winter - sources
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in winter, three industry sources said on Monday.
One source said that KOGAS is seeking up to three cargoes for delivery in January to February while a second source said that it was seeking the cargoes through bilateral talks.
No other details could immediately be confirmed.
Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.